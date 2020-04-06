Categories
News

COVID-19: Wike orders committee to share food across party lines

Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has ordered the Committee on Palliatives to ensure distribution of foodstuffs provided by his government to the less privileged irrespective of their party affiliations.

He said the government decided to release the state’s food bank to the committee to cushion the hardship caused by strategies to contain the spread of coronavirus in Rivers.

Inaugurating the committee on Monday at the Government House Port Harcourt, Wike insisted that the food items must get to the persons in dire need.

He said: “The distribution of these foodstuffs has nothing to do with party membership. It should get to all less privileged people.

“That is why we have clerics, security personnel and other people in the committee. There should be no application of sentiment in the sharing.”

The Governor said that the committee would reach out to the 23 local government areas of the state and called on the councils to patiently wait for their turns.

He said: “We will reach out to the 23 Local Government Areas of the State. No Local Government Area will be exempted.

“But Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas where we have the concentration of Rivers people will get the first attention”.

Wike also directed the committee to ensure that orphanages, security agencies and other groups get the palliatives.

He described the situation as a war saying the fight to defeat coronavirus must be sustained.

