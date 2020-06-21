COVID-19: We May Be Counting Bodies In Hundreds In Next 3 Weeks – Boss Mustapha

Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha has warned that the country might start to count bodies in their hundreds in the next three weeks following the spread of coronavirus in the country.

This is just as NCDC announced it had recorded 661 new cases, raising tally to 19,808, discharges 6,718, deaths 506. As usual, Lagos recorded the highest number of 230, followed by Rivers-127, Delta-83, FCT-60, Oyo-51, Edo-31, Bayelsa-27, Kaduna-25, Plateau-13, Ondo-6, Nasarawa-3, Ekiti-2, Kano-2, Borno-1.

Mustapha, who argued that the reason the numbers have continued to climb up lately was because the country has increased its testing capacity, however, noted that Nigeria was yet to even enter into the second wave of the pandemic, which according to him might be inevitable.

The SGF, who is disturbed about the attitudes of some Nigerians to the virus despite its rate of spread, noted that by the time the death tolls start coming in, the nation might enter into a serious panic mode, because the casualties would reflect the figures and the testing rate.

“There’ll be pandemonium and we might get into a panic mode. Sadly, we are still in the first wave and the figures will not abate, because the attitudes of a majority of the people do not suggest that we want the figures to abate,” Mustapha explained, urging Nigerians to support the government in the fight against Covid-19 by adhering to the safety protocols.

Source:- Thisdaylive

