COVID-19: we are being shortchanged

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has said its members are being marginalised by the authorities in the distribution of relief materials amid the COVID-19 pandemic. NANS said the government neither consulted it, nor put in place necessary arrangements before announcing the lockdown of tertiary institutions nationwide. This stance is being supported by some of the students at home as well as those trapped at their various institutions while the lockdown prevails. ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD (UDUS), IFUNANYA OSAKWE (UNIBEN), OLADELE OGE (UNN), FASILAT OLUWUYI (MAPOLY); GLORY THOMAS OGITECH) report.

•Students seek relief packages from government

•We won’t protest because of palliatives – NANS

Students, under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), are not happy. Their grouse: the government did not consult them before the lockdown it imposed in the wake of COVID-19; nor did it consider them for palliatives. They claimed that the government’s directive shutting down schools nationwide also caught many of them off guard.

Some students, according to NANS, are trapped in their schools owing to lack of cash, poor preparation or both. Worse still, some students stayed back on campus because their parents’ abodes are very far from schools. More worrisome is the case of those students who fend for themselves, who the lockdown has put at a greater risk of survival?

The Federal Government has been distributing truckloads of rice to statesto ease the hardships experienced by vulnerable people but none was given to students trapped in schools.

Some students have accused NANS of not making enough efforts on their behalf. However, the apex students’ body it would not hit the streets in protest for relief materials for its members..

No protest over relief materials – NANS

Despite the grievances, NANS National President Comrade Danielson Bamidele Akpan said the students’ body would not hit the streets in protest over relief materials. He stressed that NANS only agitates over issues that affect its members’ future directly.

He identified such issues as budgetary allocation, affordable tuition and hostel facilities, improved infrastructure on campuses, scholarships and bursaries, among others.

Speaking with CAMPUSLIFE on phone, the students’ leader said he had been at the forefront of advocating relief materials for members during the lockdown, to no avail.

He said: “In fact, my experience has taught me that our leaders only need students during campaign and elections. When it comes to our welfare, they are not forthcoming.

“On our part, we have done everything possible as regards getting relief materials for our members during lockdown, but our plea fell on deaf ears. There was a time I even forced my way into the office of Executive Secretary of TETFUND (Tertiary Education Trust Fund), but I was directed to be bundled out of their office.

“The only option now left on the table is to protest. However, for now, I won’t consider that option because it might boomerang.

“You know the way our politicians behave; they will say students are protesting on the streets simply because of food and not our future again; and that does not speak well of the integrity of NANS.”

Akpan continued: “Being NANS President has actually opened my eyes to how nationwide protests executed by students leaders in the past were successful.

“I realised that there were always some pro-democracy activists who were close to the powers that be. These people are faceless, yet so powerful with connections in government. They will give you their backing so that in the event things go wrong, they are the ones that will inform the authority that they endorsed your protests.

“Unfortunately, many of these so- called activists now wine and dine with people in government. That makes things a bit risky. So, if I call for a protest and we don’t have the backing of these people, police could shoot indiscriminately and in the process kill or maim some of my members. Parents of the slain students and even some of my members would then ask me to explain who authorised me to carry out such protest. “

Students share experiences amid lockdown

Aishat Usman, a student of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), was frustrated when last month Federal Government directed tertiary institutions in the country to shut down for a month.

“I was in school when it happened,” Usman recounted. “My parents live in Sokoto. How do I just hop on a bus to risk a journey of about two days,” said the final year student of Biochemistry.

“I had to stay back at the hostel. Fortunately, we were about starting our first semester examination so that afforded me time to study ahead. A week after the lockdown, I was stranded and my parents had to send me some money. As days went by, things became more difficult for me at the hostel. My parents were also going through hard times feeding my siblings. It became the survival of the fittest.”

While the lockdown prevailed, Orisaseti said she, and a few other students in her shoes, hoped for some palliatives either from the Ekiti State Government. Although relief materials came, but they were for the aged and the vulnerable, she added.

Similarly, Alex Adedamola, an HND2 student of Mass Communication at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), said it was sad that Nigerian students were sidelined in the distribution of palliatives at this hard time.

More and more pains…

Adedamola called on NANS to keep engaging governments on the need to have its members as beneficiaries of relief materials.

Speaking with CAMPUSLIFE Temiloluwa George, a 100-Level student of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), said: “I, as a student, haven’t benefitted from Federal Government’s palliative. We observed that a greater portion of the relief materials is being reserved for party members once they get to the local government. Why can’t they share food or money to us the same way they share electricity bills?”

Adekunle Adedamola, a final year student of Information Technology, Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), blamed the government for not having an adequate database for students.

However, Afesomu Abigail Pentho, a 200-Level Education and Social Studies student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, also said she was yet to receive any palliative from the Federal Government since the lockdown.

“I haven’t received anything from the government. Probably, they are making use of the money for some other things and maybe that’s why we students have not yet benefitted,” she said.

“I have benefited nothing, absolutely nothing, from the Federal Government palliatives amid the lockdown and the situation of things worsens everyday,” said the President of Association of Mass Communication Students at the Ogun State Institute of Technology Igbesa (OGITECH) Comrade Michael Olalekan Soaga.

A second year undergraduate of Political Science of the Usmanu DanFodio University Sokoto (UDUS), Adejoh Nebiu Muhammad, pleaded that the government should include students among beneficiaries of the palliatives programme.

He said: “I personally haven’t benefitted from the Federal Government palliatives and I will be very happy if government can put us in their programme. The reason being that some of the students fend for themselves while in school; and due to this lockdown, there is no way for them to survive.

“It would really go a long way (in assisting students). If government can use us as INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission) ad hoc staff during election period, and our politicians also use us as a machinery for campaign, then this is the right time to compensate us.”

“Of course, the palliatives will mitigate the hardship of staying at home during this lockdown. It will also help in maintaining law and order because the youth are naturally aggressive once they begin to experience challenges like hunger,” he said.

Abdullahi Aliyu, a 100-Level student of Pharmaceutical Science and Mazeed Mukhtar Oyeleye, a 200-Level student of Economics Education at UDUS, argued that the government lending a helping hand to students would make them have a sense of belonging.

A 200-Level student of Political Science University of Benin (UNIBEN), Wisdom Okolie, said his family benefited from the Federal Government’s palliative though he did not benefit as a student.

“I live in Lagos State and as we all know, Coronavirus is really serious here,” Okolie began.

“For example, my mother is a petty trader and it is not easy to make sales now. I am thankful to the government for this initiative. I will also like to thank (Lagos) State government for efforts being made to contain this virus,” he said.

Another student of Sociology in University of Benin (UNIBEN) Chiamaka Chukwuma, said though she has not yet benefited as a student, yet the fact that some families have already benefitted is a pointer that government might consider them in the scheme of things. Nonetheless, Chukwuma whose family lives in Ondo, urged her colleagues nationwide to stay safe by adhering to all safety tips against Coronavirus.

In his opinion, Odo Precious Ozioma, a 400-Level student of Home Economics and Hospitality Management, University of Nigeria Nssuka (UNN), believes government hardly knows if Nigerian students exist, let alone attend to their needs.

He said: “I feel frustrated thinking when all this will end. Besides, I don’t think if the Federal Government knows that I am existing. I feed myself, pay my rent, and yet government doesn’t seem to care about that. Even never set my eyes on any of those people given relief materials. I only heard or read about them either on radio or on social media.

“Locking us inside our houses won’t solve any problem. Even the foodstuff that we bought before the lockdown have been exhausted.”

