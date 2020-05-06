Covid-19: Wash masks!! Federalism now!!

Tony Marinho

COVID-19 spreads relentlessly and records deaths approaching 260,000, infections 3,700,000, with around 2,800 recognised cases in Nigeria. Each of us who is in any way educated or well informed about Covid-19 has a huge responsibility of enlightenment and education to inform others about prevention including social distancing -six feet.

Surely most businesses and corporate bodies who have sacked their workers while pretending to ‘generously’ give token donations should instead pay all and especially their junior workers something close to their salaries during this 2-3-month period of the pandemic as a powerful grassroot-reaching palliative strategy.

Masks to be worn nationwide, a serious strategy with poor social distancing in public transport and crowded areas like markets and travel. Remember to wash your masks and dry them before wearing them the next day. You need at least two.

A dirty mask is a dangerous infected piece of cloth. Even a clean but incompletely dry mask is a bed for growing bacteria and especially fungus – a particular danger to the lungs.

Keep your mask in a separate bag or envelope. Never just stuff it into a dirty pocket. It will just get dirtier and more infected. Masks can save lives or become a source of infection. Care for your mask and it will care for you.

Covid-19 is initially an invisible disease and for most people the disease is mild. For 2-5%, Covid19 does cause Grievous Bodily Harm and sadly, death. No one is safe, everyone is at risk.

The list of the dead and afflicted reads like a ‘Who’s Who’ and ‘Who is Not Who’. No one is immune no matter how much money, muscle or mansions people have or do not have. Poverty is an aggravating factor because social distancing is impossible in the close confines of living, working and transportation- added risks.

The best approach to staying alive is prevention. Self-isolation is ideal but even your safe place is contaminated with household members going to market and not being supervised on return especially when what is delivered or exchanged is not cleaned.

A big part of prevention, beyond social distancing and hand washing, is to keep all surfaces constantly clean- steering wheels, seats. Keep your hands washed. Remember everything may be infected by other unseen person’s cough or handling.

NB: Every bottle should be considered dirty and infected. Every bottle, of water and especially a shared sanitiser bottle, should be wiped with sanitiser BEFORE you use it.

Women should remember that they carry around with them, of necessity or out of fashion, an infection source which penetrates from contacting an infection in infected markets and offices and public transport right into their bedrooms and children’s rooms.

It is a major unrecognized carrier of infection but especially in a pandemic- the handbag. Every handbag is thrown around, put on the floor, on chairs and on seats and handled by others -servants, assistants, family members -all are infection surfaces.

Many women and girls think their own handbags are ‘Covid19 immune’ and exempt from spreading infection. Some bags are easier to wipe clean than others.

Let us all advise women and girls to please advise each other to use simple plastic, easy to repeatedly wipe clean. And remember bag handles. Only plastic bags should be fashionable during a pandemic.

Most countries unite during a war. Unfortunately, Nigeria has messed up its ‘unity’ and disappointed approximately 100 million+ Nigerian unsatisfied at the military and ethnically politically imposed warped relationship between the haves and have nots and resultant creation of the single arrogantly supervising ethnic group and oppressed subservient ethnic groups.

Nigerian leaders must see the big picture, beyond the pandemic, beyond ‘it is okay to fail at government’, beyond self-enrichment, beyond-government backed criminality, beyond party affiliations, beyond ethnic greed for power and beyond greed for the national cake- if any remains after the pandemic, oil price fall and absent seriously saved foreign reserves of $100b.

The pandemic war, any war, is supposed to clear our eyes, toughen us and point us to greatness as a country still struggling to become a nation.

Now, political salaries and perks should be cut by 75% permanently. ‘True federalism’ should be dug up from its burial site in 1966 under a military unitary government under ethnic guidance which got too greedily attached to Nigeria’s wealth leaving too little for the citizens.

The government remains mislabeled as a ‘federal’ government, and even when it became ‘political’ it never relinquished unitary power.

The pandemic is the time to retrace the unitary steps exacerbated by this government’s ethnic agenda and have it replaced with a ‘true federal government’ as the crowning principle of 2020 governance.

Nigerians are crying out for a more honest distribution of palliatives. Much has been donated and borrowed and we cannot afford to lose this money in yet another medical or fiscal corruption scam.

A word about isolation. If we isolate ‘suspected’ cases of Covid19 in dormitory or ward-like situations, we are bound to have cross-infections. Those without the disease will be infected. They must be separated from each other during isolation.

Leadership and statesperson-ship is about helping people through their difficult and depressing lives imposed by a weak, selfish and greedy and unaccountable governance system. Just perhaps, the post-Covid-19 pandemic era will be the era of mutual respect for all 345 ethnic groups and not just ‘’all power and all wealth’’ in one hand???

