COVID-19: Union seeks hazard allowance, insurance cover for journalists

Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

The Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) has called on the Federal Government to provide hazard allowance as well as insurance cover for journalists reporting COVID -19.

National President of RATTAWU, Kabir Tsannai, said this during a briefing to provide personal protective equipment and hand sanitisers to reporters on Thursday in Abuja.

Tsannai said there is need for journalists to be given special incentives and protection as they continue to cover the pandemic.

He said: “Meanwhile, as politicians and policy makers find ways of mitigating this threatening pandemic, media practitioners, among whom are members of our union, deserve special commendation for the reportage of COVID -19, despite the hazards associated with it.

“We equally call on government to make hazard allowance and protective kids possible for media practitioners. As events are unfolding, it is becoming all the more compelling that media practitioners be given special incentives and protection.

“This is because there are now increasing number of media practitioners who are affected by COVID -19. It is on this note that RATTAWU is calling on government, to as a matter of urgency, grant media practitioners hazard allowance and insurance.”

