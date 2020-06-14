COVID-19: Taraba Eases Lockdown Over Council Polls

A file photo of Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku.

Taraba State Government has eased the COVID-19 lockdown over the forthcoming council polls.

This was confirmed on Sunday in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Hassan Mijinyawa.

According to Mijinyawa, the State Governor, Darius Ishaku approved with immediate effect the addition of Monday to the number of days allowed for free human and vehicular movements within the state under the state governments current COVID-19 lockdown policy.

He explained that the move is to allow political parties in the State to conduct their party primaries for the forthcoming Local Government Council elections in line with the provisions State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC).

The state government also allowed movements throughout the week to enable people travelling long distances before and after the elections to get to their destinations without hindrance.

However, the “ban on inter-state travels is still in force and security agencies are under strict instruction to arrest and prosecute violators. The only exemptions are workers on essential duties.”

Meanwhile, Governor Ishaku has commended the people for displaying the level of compliance by the people so far with measures taken by government to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor also cautioned them to remain vigilant despite the state not recording any active case of the infection.

He asked the people to “continue to play their own role by observing all the now familiar protocols of prevention of the virus which include social distancing, wearing of face masks, washing of hands regularly, use of hand sanitizers and staying away from large crowds of people.”

