COVID-19: Sports Minister Sunday Dare To Provide Relief Materials To Oyo Residents

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, has promised to provide relief materials to residents of Oyo State as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

Mr. Sunday Dare made the disclosure in a tweet on his official handle, Monday, where he noted that several individuals, agencies and organizations are doing their part to curb and cushion the effect of the pandemic.

Although he did not disclose further details about the relief materials, he said he will send them in through the Support Oyo Campaign.

“Individuals, NGOs, Churches and Organizations are supporting the efforts of govt at both state and federal levels to contain COVID-19 and also provide relief,” he tweeted.

“Multiple Sources. Through Support Oyo Campaign I am mobilizing my resources & friends to provide relief for Oyo citizens.”

On Sunday, the governor of Oyo State (where Mr. Dare hails from), Seyi Makinde, tested negative for the coronavirus.

This came six days after the governor tested positive for the COVID-19 and was in self-isolation.

The governor had on March 30th, announced via social media that he had tested positive for the virus, stating that though he is asymptomatic, he will continue to self-isolate.

However, in a statement via his official Twitter handle, Governor Makinde in the late hours of April 5th, announced that he had received his second negative test result for COVID-19.

He thanked everyone who had prayed and supported him within the course of his isolation, with a special appreciation of Professor Temitope Alonge who stood in for him as head of Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.

