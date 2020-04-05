Covid-19: Rep advocate expansion of industrial base

From James Azania, Lokoja

The member representing the Ajaokuta Federal constituency at the National Assembly, Lawal Idrisu, has advocated vigorous expansion of Nigeria’s industrial base.

According to him, expanding the county’s industrial base is sure panecea to the dislocation caused by the Coronavirus pandemic being witnessed ow or any other occurrence that may result in global downturn.

The lawmaker asserted that with a strong industrial capacity, the economy can better withstand the likely devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic that is threatening the whole world.

Idrisu, who is also the chairman of the West African Ceramic Ltd, Ajaokuta, Kogi State, said this over the weekend while presenting food items to the fourteen wards in the local government, as part of the company’s support against the effects of the restriction of movement.

He said the gesture is to encourage them and give hope to members of its host community in this difficult period.

Items distributed include 300 bags of rice, 150 cartons of food seasoning, 150 cartons of groundnut oil and N10,000 stipends.

He called on the people of the areas, particularly the youth, to partner with the government, so that development programmes initiated will achieve their desired impact.

He called on Nigerians to support one another in the face of the rampaging Coronavirus disease, saying that humanity will overcome all the challenges it poses.

According to him: “That is the best way humanity can overcome all the challenges the Corona virus poses.”

He said that the company will continue to partner with the people, most especially that it has been a veritable support to making the company realize its objectives.

“Our company is presently rehabilitating the Ofunene–Ajoaokuta road, and we promise to begin work on the Adogo-Ajoaokuta road, to help ease the sufferings of motorists.

“We have been a part of the people. We have intervened in education, water, building of churches and mosque for the people, and we promise to do more in the coming year,” he added.

Many of those who benefited from the gesture each were full of smiles and appreciation.