COVID-19: Police decry lack of face masks, hand sanitisers

Bassey Anthony, Uyo

Police officers in Akwa Ibom deployed to various locations across the state say they stand the risk of contracting the virus.

They accused the government and other relevant stakeholders of failing to provide them with protective items such as face masks and hand sanitizers.

Our correspondent who was on a routine check round some majors areas in Uyo, Eket, Ikot Ekpene and Abak to monitor residents compliance to the government stay-at-home order observed that policemen at checkpoints were without face masks, gloves and sanitizers.

At some of the checkpoints, policemen demanded hand sanitizer from our correspondent, while expressing the fears that their lives are in danger.

One of the policemen along the Etinan-Uyo road who pleaded not to be named for fear of being victimized said, “look at us standing here day and night on the road to enforce the government’s directive but the same government has failed to provide basic protection to us against Coronavirus.

“You say you are a journalist, please help us tell the government to give us face masks, hand sanitizer and even gloves. We are also human beings “.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ACP N-Nudam Frederick admitted on phone that the state police command was yet to provide its men with protective kits against Coronavirus.

“Yes, I am aware that they don’t have face masks and other protective kits. You must admit that this pandemic took the government and its institutions especially the police by surprise.

“Nobody was prepared for this but as I speak we are expecting the arrival of face masks and hand sanitizers. I know they won’t be enough to go round the 7,000 policemen we have in Akwa Ibom State.”

He called on corporate organizations, and well-to-do individuals to assist the police in providing the protective kits.

