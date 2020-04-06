COVID-19: PDP chieftain Gbadamosi, wife in police custody

By Precious Igbonwelundu

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former governorship aspirant in Lagos State, Babatunde Gbadamosi has turned himself in to the police for allegedly flouting the lockdown order of government.

Gbadamosi, who is being detained with his wife at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), was among guests who attended the 43rd birthday party of Abdul-Rasheed Bello alias JJ Skills organised over the weekend by his wife Funke Akindele-Bello.

The Nation gathered that the politician, his wife and Azeez Fashola alias Naira Marley would be charged to court on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Bala Elkana confirmed the arrest, adding that the couple turned themselves in.

Elkana also said enforcement team has been deployed to Gbagada where residents turned the expressway to fitness centres, adding that anyone caught would be prosecuted no matter how highly placed they are.

“It is true that he (Gbadamosi) and his wife surrendered themselves this night to the police.

“They are in custody and would be arraigned in the morning.

“We have taken note of that area (Gbagada). Our enforcement teams will extend their Operations there. It’s a violation of the stay at home orders,” he said.

