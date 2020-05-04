COVID-19: Pastor And Deacons Jump Fence To Evade Arrest In Abuja

The presiding Pastor of Shekinah Glory Church, Jabi, Abuja, alongside his deacons, scaled the fence of the Church to evade arrest defying government order to hold church service yesterday.

Chairman of the The COVID-19 lockdown enforcement team in Abuja, Ikharo Attah, told reporters on Sunday that he got reports about the church holding their service without adherence to the social distancing directive, and he immediately mobilised his team to the area.

He stated that this was a clear contravention of the ban on religious gatherings in Abuja. He said

“the pastor and deacons on sighting the team, jumped the fence and disappeared.”

However, Attah revealed that “luck ran out of some of the church members, especially the women, who could not scale the fence as they were arrested and arraigned before the court.”

He added that the fleeing Pastor and Ministers must be made to face the law for disobeying government’s orders and endangering the lives of his members. The Abuja task force boss said the team has commenced manhunt for the cleric and others who escaped with him through the fence.

