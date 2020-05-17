Covid-19: Pan-Okun to raise N500m

The Pan-Okun People Relief Response Agenda is to raise N500m aimed at ensuring effective health care delivery across Okun (Yoruba) land in Kogi West Senatorial District.

The campaign is also aimed at ensuring procurement and distribution of consumable and non-consumable items to the people in the senatorial district.

The fundraising programme under the chairmanships of Prof. Olu Obafemi and Prince Olusola Akanmode of the Elders Advisory Council and the Steering Committee respectively, has a deadline of two weeks.

The Pan-Okun Relief Response project was established to cushion the effect of the lockdown occasioned by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from the General Secretary of the project, Dr. Ronke Bello, the categories of donors include Okun sons and daughters (home and Diaspora), friends of Okunland and corporate organizations, especially those whose operations are located or goods consumed in Okunland.

With N500 million set as target for the fundraiser, prospective donors are advised to pay into the account number 1022765498 domiciled at the United Bank for Africa (UBA).

