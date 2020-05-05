COVID-19: One doctor dies, 32 others test positive in Kano – NMA chair

Kolade Adeyemi, Kano

One doctor has died and 32 others tested positive for conoravirus in Kano since the outbreak of the pandemic, Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) Kano state chapter Dr. Sunusi Muhammad Bala has stated.

He also declared doctors have resolved not risk their lives if Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs) are not provided for them in Kano state.

He said though the association was still collating figures, at least 32 doctors have been infected while on duty and attending to patients with symptoms of coronavirus.

“We have 32 doctors positive and one doctor is dead in Kano. We are still compiling the data but as at now we have 32 and within the last two weeks,” he reiterated.

He however hinted that the body has developed a feedback mechanism system “whereby we access each facility, what we have and we report to the relevant authorities to provide.

But what we all agreed is that all doctors if they don’t have PPEs, they shouldn’t risk their lives.”

365 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Kano as at the time of filing this report.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

