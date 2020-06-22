COVID-19: Nigerians Should Not Be Afraid Of Undergoing Tests – Boss Mustapha

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, gives an update in Abuja on Monday, June 22, 2020.

The Presidential Task Force has asked Nigerians not to be scared of undergoing COVID-19 tests.

PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made this call on Monday during a briefing in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

According to him, it is important for Nigerians to carry out the tests to ascertain their COVID-19 status, especially since the virus is not a death sentence.

“I, therefore, urge Nigerians to make use of these facilities and get tested. Similarly, I implore us not to be afraid of undertaking the COVID-19 test.

“Testing positive for COVID-19 is not a death sentence, but failure to test, especially when symptoms are evident could result in death as it may be too late once the symptoms become full-blown.

“The loss of any Nigerian is not only painful but most avoidable provided we seek help early,” the SGF said.

Mustapha also reacted to the arrest of two foreigners by the Nigerian Immigration Service, noting that the PTF is aware of the possibility of illegal entry into the country.

While commending officials of the service for their prompt response, Mustapha explained that the feat was achieved following their vigilance on the nation’s borders.

“The PTF is also not unmindful of the possibility of imports especially through our land borders. For this reason, our men and women of the Nigerian Immigration Service remain vigilant and this has resulted in the apprehension of two foreigners who tried to enter the country illegally over the week-end. This commendable effort is appreciated,” he said.