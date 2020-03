The Nigerian High Commission in London has suspension of passport processing services till further notice.

In a notice seen by BreakingTimes, the commission said the suspension is necessary to limit exposure of staff and applicants due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

See the notice below:

