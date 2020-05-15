Covid-19: Nigeria Didn’t Ask Madagascar For Cure, They Gave Us – FG

Federal Government said yesterday it did not beg Madagascar to supply its COVID-19 syrup to Nigeria, explaining that the country donated the elixir which was accepted in the spirit of African brotherhood.

The government also announced that it has put in place measures to rethink its National Response to COVID-19, saying emerging developments indicated there was need for a change in tactics.

Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, dismissed speculations that Nigeria might have asked Madagascar for a supply of its COVID-19 organic, instead of promoting local researchers for a cure.

He said:

“The issue of Madagascar. Let me explain that Nigeria did not ask Madagascar for any solution. That has to be very clear because I have seen some narratives out there giving credence to a line of story.

”That, for me, is only distractive. Nigeria did not ask.

The Madagascan government decided to airlift quantities meant for African countries and so that of West Africa was airlifted to Guinea-Bissau. So, all the members of ECOWAS have their commodities off-loaded in Guinea-Bissau and that was the one I referred to, that we were making arrangements to evacuate.

”But the impression out there was as if we abandoned homegrown solutions and were looking for Madagascan solution. We did not ask for it, but it was taken in the spirit of brotherly love, or African brotherly love.

”We have asked our ambassador there to establish the location, the quantity etc. He has done that. We have to make an arrangement for its freighting out of Guinea-Bissau. There are no flights, so there are so many things we have to consider.

