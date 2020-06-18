COVID-19: NDDC Reopens Head Office

Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has re-opened its head office after two weeks lockdown to decontaminate the premises following death of its Executive Director Finance & Administration from Covid-19 infection.

Charles Odili, NDDC Director, Corporate Affairs who said the head office opens for operations Thursday explained that “The lockdown was in obedience to public health directives from the Rivers State Ministry of Health, following cases of COVID 19 infections.



“Only staff from Grade 14 and above and those on essential duties are directed to resume. Staff on other grade levels are to remain at home pending directives from the Federal Government.

“Meanwhile the Acting Managing Director, Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei, and the Acting Executive Director Projects, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, will operate from the new headquarters building at the Eastern By-Pass, Port Harcourt

