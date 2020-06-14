COVID-19: Naira Marley, KimOprah Defy Order, Hold Concert In Abuja

Popular Nigerian singer, Naira Marley on Saturday night held a concert in Abuja.

The singer in a viral video was seen in a gathering of more than twenty people.

It was learnt the concert was supposed to be a drive-in with guests in their cars but from the video online, the rules were broken.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

This is not the first time Naira Marley would be caught in large crowd despite the Coronavirus pandemic.

Recall the ‘Marlian’ crooner was arrested for flouting COVID-19 order alongside Funke Akindele sometime in April.

He was also accompanied by ex-BBNaija housemate, KimOprah who hosted the concert.

Though Nigeria has began reopening of the economy, the country has been experiencing increasing cases of coronavirus in the past few days.