COVID-19: Masari visits isolation centres in Katsina

Augustine Okezie, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State on Sunday, alongside members of the State’s Committee on COVID-19 visited some selected isolation centres to be used for hosting those who tested positive to the Coronavirus disease

Some of the isolation centers that were visited by the Governor include those located at NYSC camp, Civil Defence, Amadi Rimi Hospital and FMC all located in Katsina

The NYSC Coordinator in Katsina State, Alhaji Yahaya Ahidjo told The Nation that the Governor was in their camp to inspect facilities marked out for the proposed COVID-19 isolation center

He said ‘’the Governor came with his team of medical experts who asked questions ranging from the structural requirements of the center to the suitability of locating an isolation center there’’

‘’it is at the end of the visits and consultations that the Government will make up their minds on locating a center here’’

Meanwhile the son of the late COVID-19 index case in the state, Nuhu Aliyu has retracted his earlier accusation that his late father was falsely accused of being positive carrier of the virus.

A video clip which he issued through the same viral process that he had earlier used, Nuhu said he was misled by fear of the unknown

He said’’ I did that because I don’t know who they were and I was panicked that was why I sent the video to my friend because I don’t know what may happen to me.’’

‘’I want to make this clear that we are fine and everything is fine. We are in FMC Katsina on administration, they are treating us fine, look at me and my mom we are fine thank you’’

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

