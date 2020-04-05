COVID 19: Lawyer donates N10m to Oyo

By Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Prince Lateef Fagbemi has commended Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for the various measures put in place by his administration to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Fagbemi’s commendation is contained in a letter dated March 30, 2020 in which he communicated to the Governor, his decision to donate N10million in support of the state government’s anti-COVID-19 efforts.

He expressed delight at the measures adopted so far by the state, including the establishment of well equipped isolation centres, even when the number of confirmed case of the ailment in the state were only seven.

The senior lawyer, who noted that it requires a concerted effort to effectively contained the ailment, urged every well-meaning individual to lend a helping hand.

Part of the letter reads: “One cannot, but acknowledge and indeed, commend the proactive and comprehensive arrangements which your government has put in place in spite of the fact that there are only seven confirmed cases of the virus in the state yet.

“I can only advise that all hands must be on deck to activate and improve on the various interventions since everything on ground seems to suggest that we have not seen the last of this pandemic. We must therefore be prepared to support government’s effort at all time.

“It is in the spirit of supporting the good work of Your Excellency and your team are doing that I hereby give my widow’s donation of the sum of N10million only in support of the fight against COVID-19 in Oyo State.

“The amount has just been credited into Oyo State COVID-19 Endowment Fund, with account number: 2035265034 being maintained with First Bank Plc, designated for that purpose.

“It is my sincere hope and prayer that we shall all succeed together in defeating this deadly virus in no distant future, just as I seize this opportunity to call on other well-meaning Nigerians to rally round the government and offer whatever support, however little to fight this somewhat emerging health monster.

“This fight should be seen and prosecuted as a fight involving all.”