COVID-19: Lagos council boss distributes 3000 food items

By Taiwo Alimi

Surulere Local Government, Lagos State, has donated food items to 53 Community Development Associations (CDAs) in the area to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Chairman of the LG Hon Tajudeen Ajide, said the council’s palliative was for the people of Surulere to support the aged and vulnerable in the community.

Thousands of neatly wrapped food items; rice, garri, noodles, salt and sugar were presented to representatives of the 53 CDAs to provide assistance to residents during the stay-at-home directive by the government.

Supervisor on Agric and Sport, Tajudeen Disu, however, cautioned the CDAs representatives to ensure that the items get to the intended people.

“While this exercise is to ameliorate the sufferings of our people in the local government and we have heard so many complaints of people who have not received any package of food stuffs, we must say that it is important that the items get to the right people,” he said.

3000 food items, consisting of 5kg of rice, 5kg garri, noodles, sugar, salt among others were distributed among the 53 CDAs.

He added: “This package is target at those who cannot afford food items during this period.

“It is not for the whole community, but for specific people in the community who depend on relatives and government for support.”

The chairman directed residents to comply with all directives by both the Federal Government and Lagos State Government to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“The only way to curb this pandemic is to stay at home and follow governments’ instructions,” he said.

The chairman had earlier distributed hand sanitisers, hand washing buckets and soaps to residents and the primary health care centres in the council with continuous advocacy on healthy living.

