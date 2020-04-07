COVID-19: Kwara locks down Offa

Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin

Kwara State Government has announced the total shutdown of the ancient city of Offa, Offa local government over COVID-19 pandemic.

The state said it is a proactive move to prevent the spread of coronavirus to other parts of the state.

Deputy Governor and chairman technical committee on COVID-19 in the state, Mr. Kayode Alabi, announced this to reporters on Tuesday in Ilorin.

He said the directive is pursuant to the Kwara State Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulation 2020.

According to him: “The shutdown means total restriction on every vehicular movement into or from Offa.

” The exceptions to this directive are those contained in the recent address of Mr President which granted access to vehicles transporting foodstuffs, poultry and pharmaceutical products.

“Any other movement, private or commercial is hereby banned for the next 14 days or until such a time the government is satisfied that our people are no longer at risk of mass infections arising from the two cases that have been traced to the town, starting from 6pm on Wednesday.

“Any violators are liable to punishments outlined in the Kwara State Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulation 2020.

“Various security agencies, including the police and the Nigerian Navy, have been drafted to enforce this directive while His Royal Highness the Olofa of Offa has been fully briefed.

“Arrangements have been made to distribute palliatives to the poorest of the poor to assist them in this trying time.

“This will happen before the week runs out. The categories of the people to receive the palliatives are strictly the aged, the physically challenged, widows/widowers, poor artisans, and any other needy group that the ward-based committee on palliatives deem qualified for the food stuffs”

“This committees comprise traditional rulers, religious leaders and local Community Based Organisations whose duty is to monitor the exercise.

“We want to clarify that this palliative cannot go round. It is targeted strictly at the poorest of the poor in the belief that they are the most affected at this time.”

