COVID-19: Kwara Govt Releases 46 Inmates

The Kwara State government has pardoned 46 inmates in Mandala and Oke Kura Correctional Centres in Ilorin, the state capital.

The State Chief Judge, Suleiman Kawu, announced this while addressing journalists in Oke Kura Correctional Centre on Wednesday.

The Chief Judge said the exercise is in line with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to decongest correctional centres across the country to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

He added that 18 out of the inmates were released outrightly, while others were granted bail but will continue facing trial.

He advised the beneficiary to shun any criminal activities and be useful to their family and the society at large.

He also urged the beneficiaries who are released on bail to stand for their trial to the end and not abscond.

The state governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq last week granted executive pardon to 101 inmates at Oke-Kura maximum and Mandala medium custodian centres of the state.

