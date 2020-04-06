COVID-19: Kaduna lawmakers donate April salary to support palliative measures

Agency Reporter

The 34 members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly have agreed to donate their April salary to the state.

The Deputy Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, AlhaMuktar Hazo, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Kaduna.

Hazo said the donation was aimed at supporting the COVID-19 palliative measures in the state.

He said it was to further support the state in sharing more food items to the most vulnerable in the state.

Meanwhile, the Speaker Alhaji Yusuf Zailani, commended the members for their sacrifice.

The speaker also urged residents to keep social distance and wash their hands with running water, as they adhere to the guidelines put in place by the government toward controlling the spread of the virus.(NAN)

