COVID-19: Kaduna discharges 35 infected Almajirai

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

 

Not less than 35 of the Almajirai infected by COVID-19 in Kaduna State have been discharged.

Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufa’i who disclosed this on his Twitter handle said, Kaduna State now has 47 active Covid-19 cases following the treatment and discharge of the 35 almajirai.

According to El-Rufai, “35 more patients, all of them almajirai have been discharged having tested negative to the virus.

“The State now has 47 active Covid-19 cases, having discharged 63 persons and recorded four fatalities.” He said.

The state had recently discharged 210 other Almajirai after testing negative teice, from the quarantine centre where they were kept for two week after they were repatriated to the state from Kano and other states.

