Covid-19: It’s now 5,621 cases in Nigeria

Nigeria’s confirmed cases of COVID -19 rose by 176 on Friday making a total of 5,621 across the states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Total deaths stood at 176 with Niger State recording its first casualty.

A total of 1,472 cases have been discharged nationwide, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in an update last night.

The breakdown is as follows: 95-Lagos; 31-Oyo ;11-FCT; eight-Niger; eight-Borno; six-Jigawa; four-Kaduna; three-Anambra; two-Edo; two- Rivers; two-Nasarawa; two-Bauchi; one-Benue; and one-Zamfara .

The Niger State first casualty of COVID-19 was a 40 year old man who died at the Suleja General Hospital, yesterday.

The deceased was diabetic, according to Health and Hospital Services Commissioner Muhammad Makusidi .

The taxi driver, Makusidi said, died shortly after he was rushed to the hospital.

He said the post mortem test on the deceased revealed that he was positive for disease.

Contact tracing commenced immediately.

The commissioner also announced that seven new cases were confirmed in the state, all of them almajirai just back in the state from Zaria, Kaduna State.

Two of the new cases of COVID-19 in the State from Lagos and another two from Kano.

Four month old baby, 24 doctors test positive to COVID-19

A four month old baby in Kaduna and 24 medical doctors in Bauchi State have tested positive for COVID-19.

The baby, according to the health authorities in Kaduna State was apparently infected by his father who had travelled to Kano recently.

Six health workers and 13 others in the state were similarly diagnosed with the virus, according to Health Commissioner Amina Mohammed Baloni.

She said the father of the infected child has travel history to Kano.

“The infant, who had been brought to hospital for respiratory issues, was tested in accordance with the updated guidelines which advise that persons presenting with such symptoms be tested,” she said.

The child’s parents have also been tested and their results are being awaited.

The Commissioner further said 15 of the 20 new patients are family members or close contacts of previously confirmed cases.

According to Baloni, the latest cases show that Covid-19 has spread to nine local government areas – including Chikun, Igabi and Giwa, as well as Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Makarfi, Sabon-Gari, Soba and Zaria area councils.

“This widening spread of Covid-19 means that the risk of infection has increased for persons who do not stay at home or who fail to observe necessary precautions when they go out,” she said.

Dr Baloni advised parents to shun non-essential travel or interactions to avoid taking the virus home and infecting their children and loved ones, adding that “they must also exercise personal responsibility regarding not allowing visitors into their homes.”

24 doctors infected in Bauchi

The chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA),Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, told reporters in Bauchi that 17 of the doctors were from Azare, headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area of the state and the remaining seven from Bauchi Local Government Area.

Mohammed who is also the Chairman, Bauchi State Contact Tracing on COVID-19 Committee, said that all the health workers in the state were now more careful in handling the disease.

He added that all the necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) had been provided for the frontline healthcare workers in the state.

“Here in Bauchi, we are really very concerned about this infection that is affecting our healthcare workers so that they will not be discouraged or demoralised,” he said.

FMC nurse discharged in Abeokuta

The Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta nurse who tested positive to coronavirus and subsequently admitted at the Ogun State Isolation Centre, Ikenne, has been discharged.

The Head, Public Relations & Information, Segun Orisajo, said the nurse was discharged yesterday after two of her samples returned negative.

She was admitted into the centre about two weeks ago.

The highly elated nurse could not hide her joy in a telephone interview.

“Yes o. I have been discharged. I am now on my way home having tested negative twice for the Covid-19.”

She expressed her gratitude to the Medical Director, the entire management staff, Head of Nursing, all the unions, and the whole staff.

“I am happy to be discharged from this place.

Bayelsa discharges two

Two patients were also let home from the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH) isolation centre, Okolobiri, Bayelsa State.

Deputy chairman of the state’s COVID-19 taskforce and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Inodu Apoku, said tests of the patients returned negative.

“These patients have also met all other NCDC guidelines for discharge. Consequently, they have been discharged today,” he said.

The state has only one active left discharging the index case and the other four linked cases, Apoku stated.

Four cases confirmed in Niger

Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Niger State according to Health and Hospital Services Commissioner Muhammad Makusidi.

The four cases, he said, are two each from Lagos and Kano.

All four are currently in stable condition and are receiving treatment accordingly.

