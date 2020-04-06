Covid-19 impacting realtors, housing

Business routines and lifestyles are changing with the COVID-19 scourge. Usually, realtors show houses to prospective clients and advertise courtesy of their ‘to sell or let’ adverts. But the pandemic has changed all that, writes OKWY IROEGBU- CHIKEZIE.

The coronavirus(Covid-19) pandemic is affecting every sector, with property not exempted.

In Nigeria, although everybody is being encouraged to work from home, the real estate business is different, not only for the various operators, but also that individuals want to see and feel what the environment is like before closing a deal.

Earlier, deals could be discussed in high octane clubs over breakfast, lunch or dinner, but with the social distancing policy of the government, it has made business discussions difficult.

For agents who take bikes to get houses or shops for their clients, this is a period of low transactions, experts have observed.

According to Principal Partner, Kola Akomolede & Co, Asiwaju Kola Akomolede, Covid-19 is affecting real estate agents. He said tenants who were due to leave by the end of last month would not do so while those who were supposed to move into houses they had probably paid for before would not nor would any valuer be able to inspect houses or sites.

Construction workers are staying at home. This could delay scheduled jobs and in the long run affect housing supply.

He said: “Building materials dealers and suppliers will not be able to open their shops and offices, with its attendant consequences of delaying construction and eventually laying off of workers in the sector.”

He urged the government to contain the spread of the virus, urging those who have had contacts with affected people to go for test. He added that testing positive is not a death sentence. However, not knowing somebody’s status is dangerous not only to the person, but also to the public

Immediate Publicity Secretary, Nigeria Institution of Estate Surveyors & Valuers (NIESV), Richard Olodu, said, quoting experts, that COVID-19 would affect the property market in particular and housing sector generally not only in Nigeria, but also other parts of the world.

He noted that people in the western world were finding it difficult to pay their mortgage. He said: “Depending on its tenure, COVID-19 may have unprecedented effects on the property market. In the US, over 500,000 Americans lost out in the millionaire’s rank.

In China, more than one milion companies claimed they may not declare profit this year due to the debilitating effect of the conoravirus.

France President has asked tenants not to pay for three months. Businesses are folding up and global turnover is likely going to be quartered or below. The world is still counting.’’

Fortuntely, Olodu said, the United Nations saw the pandemic as world- threatening with the World Bank earmarking some palliatives to support poor countries like Nigeria.

He maintained that COVID-19 would affect the property market, adding that this was not the best time to buy property as nobody may could predict when the crash would be at its lowest ebb.

So, clients were already hoarding funds because they were not certain of what would happen and how long the crisis would last. Some tenants were not renewing their rents because of uncertainty about the future. Everyone is monitoring what would happen next, he stated.

For estate surveyor and valuer, Sola Enitan, the pandemic has taken real estate to its knees; commercial real estate has taken a hit right now, he added.

According to him, many executives were taking up rooms in their homes as offices. Some were buying office furniture ideal for home environment and re-kiting their home offices. In the coming months, the potential for home offices would increase, especially for those who are over 50 years, he added.

He said: “People are clamouring for workstations and the need for smaller offices would ensue in the coming months. More people would find it convenient to work from theri virtual offices.

Therefore, office rentals as virtual stations would thrive. More people are being forced to work online and that has been taken to a higher level by the government of Lagos State. Retail projects would continue to thrive, retail spaces would continue to thrive in the post-Covid-19 era.

Markets redevelopment and shopping centre development would offer investors and developers succour in the coming months,” he added.

He argued that the trend would likely take the industrial sector higher. According to him, manufacturers are likely to capitalise on greater investment requirements in the production of goods. The virus, he said, would drive up industrial index as a cure is found for the disease, it’s post-pandemic management too would require space for specialist clinics.

Healthcare needs will increase. Already, banks are looking for spaces to build centres of medical excellence, even stadia are being converted into hospitals. These are previews of trends to come, he added.