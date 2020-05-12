COVID-19: IHS Towers donates $170,000

Our Reporter

THE United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has accepted a $170,000 contribution from IHS Nigeria, the largest subsidiary of IHS Towers.

This contribution is to support the provision of medical essentials, such as test kits and personal protective equipment (PPEs), which will be distributed to regions that have been highly impacted by the COVID-19 virus within Nigeria.

IHS Nigeria’s Chief Executive Officer, Mohamad Darwish, said: “The provision of medical test kits and PPEs to the Government through UNICEF underscores our support for nation-wide relief efforts during these unprecedented times in modern history; and we all have an important role to play in protecting the health and well-being of everyone.

We appreciate the government’s interventions so far and are proud to work with both the government and international humanitarian organisations to ensure that critical stakeholders such as front line staff are protected during this crisis, and to enable more tests to be carried out in order to help save s lives and ultimately defeat the pandemic.”

Through this partnership with IHS Nigeria, UNICEF will provide medical test kits and PPEs to support the Federal Government in its efforts to support frontline staff members and help increase testing of more suspected cases in a bid to prevent the spread of the pandemic across the country.

