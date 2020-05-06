COVID-19: Govt exempts medical equipment from Customs duty

By Oluwakemi Dauda

THE Federal Government has directed the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to give a waiver of import duties for medical equipment and supplies, as part of its efforts to curtail the spread of Coronavirus pandemic, it was learnt.

The Special Assistant to the President on Digital & New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, made this known this yesterday, via his twitter handle.

Ogunlesi stated that in addition to the Import waiver, the President also directed the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) to implement expedited clearing of all imported healthcare equipment, medical and pharmaceutical supplies at the nation’s seaports.

Ogunlesi said: “Mr President has approved a blanket waiver of import duties for medical equipment and supplies, as part of Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen health infrastructure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In addition to the import waiver, President Buhari has also directed the NCS to implement expedited clearing of all imported healthcare equipment, medical and pharmaceutical supplies.

“The Presidential Waiver on Import Duties for medical equipment and supplies, and directive for expedited clearing, took effect from May 1. Anyone importing medical equipment and supplies, this is for you.”

Ogunlesi also said Mr Presdient will be making a final decision on Nigeria’s closed borders once the issues surrounding Covid-19 pandemic have been resolved.

“On land border reopening, we‘ve reached a reasonable level of understanding with our neighbours; a clear commitment to complying with the trade protocols they were previously abusing. The final decision will be made by Mr President, once this pandemic is over,” he said.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

