‘Covid-19, good for our canvases’

Abraham Uyovbisere is one of the foremost colourists of his generation. He was president of the Guild of Professional Fine Artists of Nigeria. In this chat with Edozie Udeze, he talks about his love for colours, and why Covid-19 pandemic has provided the neccessary themes for his canvases

For him art is life, life is art. Abraham Uyovbisere has proved over the years that human figures, events around him, colours, and so on, help to make art what it is. He said so as he begins in this encounter. What is art then?

“We thank the Lord for His mercy at this time of our evolution. Over the years, I have always maintained that the best place for an artist, is the studio, where he can create and pave the way for the future.

As a Studio based artist since 1988, working in my studio is the best recreation I can give to myself because I am adequately occupied, thereby making the Lockdown period worthwhile.

The first thing that comes to mind when I am setting out to paint is sincerity. That is I have to be sincere to myself and my profession as regards the series, or direction I want the creation to assume.

As the visual artist sets out to create, he or she wants to paint what will exist and be concrete because he is about creating another reality which is centred on solving Psychological and financial inflation as it is evident in civilized environment.

Also it is communicating with the public based on colour symbolism.

What readily comes to mind is the factor of demand and supply which largely depends on the artists level of acceptability by the Art society. Sometimes financial problems bring the best from your studio if you have adequate materials.

For the moment, the visual artists by my thinking will have to synergize with each other depending on the mutual respect and trust they have.

The Virtual Art Exhibition worldwide is one of the ways we can reach the public. But over the years of practice, artists usually have their favorite clients who can make them more visible in the sector.

The period has it’s twist and turn. It has been my one wish to have a Solo exhibition in 2020. I am already working on the direction the Show will assume before The Covid-19 worldwide pandemic.

For now I am busy in my studio. God willing, the public will see my New Creations at the fullness of time.

We, as a people, should be protective of each other professionally. Looking back, I can’t thank God enough for the role I played as GFA president. It was a time when we got together, believed one another, and became protective of each other financially. It was more of a consolidation period for us.

Not forgetting what we were in the 1980’s, we got together and formed the only Art Guild in this part of the globe.

It is my hope that we will become more relevant as we mature in the area of art appreciation.

What appeals to me most as a visual artist setting up canvases, has been human forms as they evoke emotions

As a social commentor, I use human and animal forms as visual satire, while trying to be as good as I can be in my profession.

Even covid-19 forms part of those figures for me, for my canvases.

