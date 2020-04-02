COVID-19: FRSC deploys 500 officials, others to enforce lockdown in Ogun

Precious Igbonwelundu

The Ogun State Command of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Thursday said it has deployed 500 patrol operatives, 25 vehicles, four motorcycles and five Advanced Life Support Ambulances to assist in enforcing the lockdown order issued by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sector Commander Clement Oladele confirmed this to The Nation in a telephone chat where he assured that his men were well prepared with operational order to guide their participation across the state.

Oladele who said the commission was maintaining high visibility throughout this period, said patrol operatives have been deployed to cover all border routes including the international border with Benin Republic and the boundaries with Lagos, Ondo and Oyo states.

“In addition, we have prepared and deployed the FRSC Emergency Road Side Clinics especially those at Sagamu on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and at Itori on the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway. FRSC medical personnel comprising doctors, specislised nurses and other trauma experts are deployed to ensure full implementation of the Presidential Directive on COVID-19 as it affects Ogun State.

“All FRSC’s Advanced Life Support Ambulances located around crash prone areas along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at Mowe, Sagamu, Ogere, Ogunmakin and along the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway at Itori and Ota, together with the one positioned at Siun junction along Abeokuta-Sagamu Highway have been prepared and deployed with those on the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode-Benin Expressway for this special operations.

“The FRSC Ogun State has synergised with sister security; traffic and emergency agencies to ensure implementation of the Presidential Directive and extant instructions from the Ogun State Government, as they relate to COVID-19.

“The FRSC enjoins members of the public to cooperate with FRSC officers and marshals and with all other relevant security and emergency agencies during this period. Motorists categorised as on essential duties and who are granted presidential exemption should be ready to present evidence, to avoid unnecessary delay when stopped for routine checks on the road,” he said.

Oladele added that to safeguard the officials from contracting the virus, all those deployed were issued protective gears, especially nose guards and hand gloves.

“Motorists being attended to during this special operations are therefore enjoined to respect the World Health Organization’s ‘social distancing rule.

Members of the public in emergencies or those making relevant reports to the authorities may use the FRSC toll-free number 122 and the National Traffic Radio for such information and reports which would be quickly disseminated to appropriate authorities.

“All FRSC operatives on duty during this special operation have been properly briefed to be polite and exhibit good conducts as they work harmoniously with sister security agencies,” he said.

Asked if any arrest has been made since the commencement of the lockdown, Oladele said the focus was to make people comply without necessarily apprehending them, adding that arrest was a last resort.

“During routine enforcement operation on Tuesday, 31 March, we arrested five defiant motorists around Mowe along the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway.

“Compliance has been very good especially along the international border with Benin Republic at Idiroko, and Ogun State Borders with Lagos, Oyo and Ondo States.

“We are joining sister security agencies to commence enforcement within Ogun State on Friday by 11pm when the Presidential Approval granted to Ogun State Governor lapses for enforcement of the lock down within Ogun State,” said Oladele.