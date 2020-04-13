COVID-19: FirstBank reinforces e-banking offerings; appreciates customers

By Omobayo Azeez

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has reassured its customers of reinforcement of its electronic banking offerings to support them with real time financial services solution as the restrictions triggered by Coronavirus in the country continue.

The bank, in a statement released recently and signed by Adesola Adeduntan, its chief executive officer, hailed its Nigerian customers for their resilience especially in the last two weeks despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ravaging the country.

“As I reflect on the last two weeks, I am comforted by the resilience of our people,” he said.

Commenting on FirstBank’s strides in the last one week, Adeduntan disclosed that the lender has over 53,000 agents across the country who have processed over 5 million transactions with differing values in the last two week alone.

“We’ve recorded approximately 2.5 million withdrawals which amounts to N35 billion across our ATMs over the last week.

“Our larger corporate customers have done over 1,700 successful transactions worth N6.8 billion on our e-bills platform during this challenging period.

“Nigerians with FirstBank cards have used them 21 million times to make payments or withdrawals worth N268 million as they rely on us to settle their banking needs.

“Our customers have made transfers over 10 million times with a total value of about N615 billion across our digital channels.”

Adeduntan further assured its customers that the bank is working tirelessly to ensure that banking transactions continue seamlessly, and that COVID-19 will neither slow it down nor defeat its workforce.

Expertise and resilience are in FirstBank’s DNA. We are holding up our side; and COVID-19 will not slow us down. More than ever before, the bank will uphold its promise to its customers to be there for them and put them First.

“We recognize our role in keeping the engine going, keeping society going and recognize further that it is our responsibility to remain at the forefront of this. Our unparalleled network and total coverage of the nation serve us all well at this time; ensuring that safe alternative channels are available for our customers 24/7.

“Rest assured that we are in this together and together, we will emerge stronger at the end of this period because this too shall pass,” he further assured.

The post COVID-19: FirstBank reinforces e-banking offerings; appreciates customers appeared first on Businessamlive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

