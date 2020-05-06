COVID-19: FG extends ban on flights for four weeks

The federal government has extended the ban placed on flights in the country as part of efforts to curtail the spread of coronavirus for another four weeks.

Boss Mustapha, the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, disclosed this at the daily briefing of the task force on Wednesday.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said the decision to extend the ban was taken after due consultation with experts.

Details later…

