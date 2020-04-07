COVID-19: FG disburses N20,000 each to vulnerable households in Kogi

Agency Reporter

The Federal Government through the Office of the National Social Investment Programmes (Kogi-SIP), has commenced payment of N20,000 each to over 34,456 beneficiaries of the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) in Kogi state.

Mr Abdulkareem Onyekehi, the Focal Person of Kogi SIP, on Tuesday after monitoring the disbursement at some payment centres in Lokoja and Okene, told journalists that the exercise, which started on Monday has so far been smooth and hitch-free.

He said that the disbursement was being carried out simultaneously across the 21 local government areas of the state

Onyekehi explained that the sum of N20,000, payment from January to April 2020, was being disbursed to 34,456 CCT beneficiaries by the Kogi State SIP office in the first phase of the disbursement.

This, he said, was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to the Minsiter of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development in the national broadcast as part of the palliative measures to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

”The exercise, which is in collaboration with the state Government, spans from Monday, April 6, to April 22, 2020 across the 21 Local Governments of Kogi State.

”I have visited Lokoja and Okene pay points and the exercise is going on smoothly and peacefully; putting smiles on the faces of the thousands of poor and vulnerable people in rural communities of Kogi state,” he said.

Onyekehi commended Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi for ensuring adequate security, support and releasing the Senior Special Assistants to the Governor on Security for close monitoring of the exercise.

He noted that the NSIP would also be unveiling the modality for the implementation of school Feeding programme to the pupils’ households any moment from now.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke to NAN correspondent that monitored the disbursement at some of the payment centres in Lokoja, commended government for the gesture.

A beneficiary, Mrs Hassanat Mohammed, told NAN that the N20, 000 would go a long way to help her households, especially at this point in time.

”We are grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Yahaya Bello, for remembering us and putting smiles on our faces,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Glory Ameh, a widow and mother of four, said the initiative would have great positive impact in her life and that of her children, saying, ”I am grateful to both the state and the federal governments.”

On her part, a 65-year-old widow, Mrs Aduke Obadele, told NAN that the N20, 000 would help to boost her poultry and fishery business, saying, ”God bless Buhari”.

NAN reports that Lokoja metropolis has four designated payment centres which include: Lokoja LG Secretariat, Obajana Town hall, Agbaja Post office and Jamata. (NAN)

