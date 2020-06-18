COVID-19: El-Rufai Commissions Mobile Testing Laboratory

A file photo of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has commissioned a mobile testing laboratory as part of measures to enhance community testing for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Gen Expert Laboratory, which was donated by the USAID, is fully equipped with vital testing equipment and has a capacity of about 400 tests daily.

In his remarks on Thursday at the Government House in Kaduna, the governor was worried about the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state.

He, therefore, warned that the government may reinforce a total lockdown of the state should the infections overwhelm the health system and medical personnel that have been put in place to fight the pandemic.

Governor El-Rufai also asked the people to shun care-free attitudes about the dangers of the pandemic which he said could worsen the situation.

He, however, noted that the mobile testing laboratory would boost community test and early detection of COVID-19 cases across the 23 local government areas of the state.

The governor explained that he decided to reopen Kaduna after weeks of total lockdown for economic activities to resume, adding that the state was better prepared to handle COVID-19 infections.

He also noted that the state government reopened the borders when it realised that closing them initially only created a business for security agencies who compromised their mandate by collecting bribes from unauthorised persons to pass.