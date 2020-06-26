COVID-19: Eight Health Workers Test Positive In Abeokuta

. Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Eight staff of the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ogun State.

The spokesman for the centre, Segun Orisajo, confirmed this to Channels Television on Friday.

According to him, the affected staff consist of medical doctors, nurses, and an administration staff.

“They were part of the team which had contact with a two and half-year-old coronavirus positive toddler currently receiving treatment at the Centre’s Isolation ward.

“The COVID-19 positive status of the affected staff was detected during the round of contact tracing carried out by the hospital Infection Control Team,” he said.

He explained that none of the staff had so far showed the symptoms of coronavirus.

Although the Medical Director, Prof. Adewale Musa-Olomu said although none of the staff is asymptomatic, they have however been asked to proceed on self-isolation and basic treatment has commenced for them.

While wishing and praying for the quick recovery of the staff, the Managing Director of the centre expressed confidence that they will soon return to their duty post.

