COVID-19: Edo, MAN collaborate to sustain production, distribution of food

As part of efforts to mitigate the economic effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on households and businesses, the Edo State Government is collaborating with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) to ensure adequate production and distribution of food and pharmaceuticals in the state.

Head, Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO), Mr. Kelvin Uwaibi, disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Uwaibi said Edo State, under the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki has taken bold steps to ensure that manufacturers of food and pharmaceuticals operate in a more seamless environment to reduce the burden of the coronavirus pandemic on consumers and businesses.

According to him, “The Edo State Government has exempted those who manufacture food and pharmaceuticals from the lockdown. We are also working with the association to ensure the free flow of these items to locations where they are most needed within the state.”

Uwaibi who also addressed some investors and members of the business community in the state through a video conference, encouraged all to keep calm, assuring them of government’s readiness to do everything possible to mitigate the effects of the lockdown on businesses.

“We are also in touch with the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) Micro Finance Bank and LAPO to work on palliatives for businesses in the state,” Uwaibi added.

He reassured that the state was working on modalities to ensure businesses stay afloat, adding that Governor Obaseki is a member of the Special Committee on COVID 19 set up by the National Economic Council (NEC), which is chaired by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Uwaibi advised households and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to avail themselves with the opportunity of accessing the low-interest rate facility put up by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as a stimulus package to support households and MSMEs.

