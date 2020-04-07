COVID 19: Council begins sensitisation of businesses

Muyiwa Hassan

IN furtherance of the Lagos State government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the executive management of the Surulere local government council has since commenced sensitisation of business operators as well as residents within the council area.

The mass public awareness was flagged off at the weekend at the council secretariat with the primary focus on its causes and prevention.

Addressing the residents, the chairman, Hon Tajudeen Ajide who was represented by his vice, Hon. Sulaiman Yusuf, said it is no longer news that COVID 19 is in Nigeria but taking adequate measures and precautions in preventing it, becomes inevitable.

“l urge you all to strictly adhere to the government rules guiding Covid19, stay indoors, maintain social distancing, wash your hands regularly and make use of hand sanitisers when no water is at reach,” he said, adding: “Make use of your elbow to cover your mouth when sneezing or coughing and observe personal hygiene.”

This is just as community and traditional leaders were also encouraged to be involved in the sensitisation within their area of jurisdiction.

Speaking on behalf of the royal fathers, High Chief Kamal Hassan, Baale of Majolate Surulere, while thanking the Ajide-led council for deeming it fit to sensitise the residents at this crucial time, also stressed the importance of proper dissemination of information and sensitisation on coronavirus to help in contain the virus.

Echoing similar sentiments, Supervisor for Health, Kolawole Oyewole, who was also part of the team said, “As a responsible and responsive government, we are conscious of our obligations to educate our people on the symptoms of Corona virus, what to do when detected, how to live a healthy and hygienic life to prevent contact with the virus and to allay the fear of the people by providing correct, accurate and timely information via the educative and explanatory leaflet that would be distributed today.”

The team visited Akerele and Iponri PHCs, Ojuelegba motor parks, Tejuosho and Iponri markets among other places.

The PHCs visited were provided with wash hand basins, hand sanitisers and infrared thermometers for ease of their duties.

The team also had Special Adviser on Community Affairs, Mr Olukayode Adeyemi with some members of the Community Development Committee (CDC), Supervisor for Environment, Hon Yinka Jonathan, Medical Officer of Health, Dr (Mrs) Ramat Odesesan, Head of Environment Department, Mr. Tunde Obikoya and Head of Public Affairs and Information, Lanre Babatunde.

Also present at the ceremony were Secretary to the LG, Prince Muiz Dosumu, Council Manager, Mr Akeem Adesanya, Chairman House Committee on Health, Hon Bunmi Phillips and some members of Legislative, Executive and Management.

