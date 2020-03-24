COVID-19: Correctional Service suspends visits to inmates

Blessing Olaifa, Abuja

The Nigerian Correctional Service has dismissed as fake, misleading and malicious some post in the social media on the living conditions of inmates in some Custodian Centres in the country, asserting that the messages conveyed by the posts are misrepresentations of reality.

While the Service urged Nigerians to disregard the post, it maintained that proactive, preventive, as well as precautionary measures, have been put in place against COVID-19 in Custodian Centres in the country.

A statement signed on behalf of the Comptroller General of Correctional Services, Jaafaru Ahmed by Chuks Austin Njoku, Deputy Controller of Corrections explained that part of the measures taken included suspension of visits to the inmates.

The statement reads “The Attention of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has been drawn to a recent post circulating on social media about the living conditions of inmates in Custodial centres in Nigeria.

“The picture used in conveying the message is a misrepresentation of reality of inmates living in our Custodial Centres and for such picture to be used at a time when the world is dealing with a deadly pandemic is misleading, malicious and mischievous.

“The Service wishes to assure the general public that proactive, preventive and precautionary measures against Covid-19 are already in place in Custodial centres in the country as stated in a statement by the Ministry of Interior over the weekend.

“Some of the measures taken includes provision of facilities for regular handwashing by inmates and staff of the service, provision of isolation facilities in all the centres for suspected cases, collaboration with the epidemiological unit of the various States Ministry of Health and Centre for Disease Control in areas of intervention, suspension of visits and proper screening of new admissions into the centre among others.

“The CG Jafaru Ahmed has directed officers in charge of Custodial centres to ensure that both inmates and personnel of the service maintain high standard of personal and respiratory hygiene. Medical and Public health officers are at alert and will withdraw any suspicious case from the centre.

” The service will continue to be in touch with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Federal Ministry of Health and other relevant government institutions as part of efforts in responding to, and preparedness for the prevention of any form of pandemic.”