COVID-19: Confirmed cases rise to 323 as five more test positive

By Alao Abiodun

Five new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were on Sunday night confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Of the positive cases, two were recorded in Lagos, two in Kwara and one in Katsina

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 323.

So far, 85 patients have been discharged and ten deaths recorded.

According to NCDC, “There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria”

Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

2 in Lagos
2 in Kwara
1 in Katsina

As at 09:10 pm 12th April there are 323 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 85 have been discharged with 10 deaths

There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria pic.twitter.com/hfsRXAaiTQ

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 12, 2020

The breakdown are as follows: Lagos – 176, FCT – 56, Osun – 20, Edo – 12, Oyo – 11, Ogun – 7, Bauchi – 6, Kaduna – 6 Akwa Ibom – 5, Katsina – 5, Kwara –  4, Delta – 3, Enugu – 2, Ekiti – 2, Rivers – 2, Ondo – 2, Benue – 1, Niger – 1, Anambra – 1, Kano – 1

