COVID-19 cannot thwart God’s plan says Anglican

By Adeola Ogunlade

The Diocesan and Missioner, Diocese of Lagos, Anglican Communion, Rt.Rev. Humphrey B. Olumakaiye has assured Nigerians Christians that though their plans for Palm Sunday may have been altered by the ranging Storm of COVID-19, God’s plans are never thwarted.

Olumakaiye gave this assurance in his Palm Sunday message to The Nation yesterday in Lagos.

He said that in the midst of COVID 19, Palm Sunday is telling us that the world is in the palms of God’s hand.

He said “Although our beautiful plans have been altered, God’s plans are never thwarted”.

He cited the scripture saying God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in troubles. Therefore. we will not fear though the earth gives ways, though the mountain be moved into the heart of the seas, though its water roar and foam, though the mountains tremble at its swelling.

He noted that COVID 19 is not a surprise to God, that we shall be worshipping Him today in an empty Church. God is in control. He has a plan to use even the worst tragedies to do amazing things.

“God works through all things for good including COVID 19 crisis. Let us trust Him, this will also pass away”.

“Instead of allowing yourself to be filled with fear, hopelessness, discouragement, dread, negative confession and disappointment, let us love Jesus again with the same kind of desperation as He was welcomed into Jerusalem”, he said.

He commended the Federal and Lagos State Governments, for all their efforts at putting a quick end to the disruption of our daily existence.

“Special commendation goes to our Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, we also identify with all the good people who have contributed and continue to contribute towards the alleviation of the sufferings of the weak and the vulnerable among us”, he said.

He assured Nigerians that at the end of this tunnel there will be light.

