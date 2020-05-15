COVID-19: Buhari Welcomes Emir Of Daura’s Discharge, Applauds Health Workers

President Muhammadu Buhari is delighted at the news of the recovery and discharge from hospital of His Highness, Umar Faruk Umar, the Emir of Daura.

”I am happy to hear of your heart-touching experiences, successful treatment and discharge from hospital after ten days, a part of which was spent in intensive care.

”Given the times we are in, we were all worried about you during that period. I am very pleased that you came out healthy,” the President said.

The President also applauded the dedicated and hardworking hospital staff of the Federal Medical Centre Katsina and other frontline medical and health workers, serving various patients in several hospitals across the country.

”The country is fortunate to have such a dedicated medical workforce,” the President said, adding that his administration will continue to take all necessary measures within means to boost their morale.

