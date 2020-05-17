Covid-19: Buhari, Sanwo-Olu’s efforts deserve commendation – Razak

By ‘Dare Odufowokan, Assistant Editor

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Lagos State, Chief Lanre Razak has said that efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to contain the dreaded disease deserve commendations and support of the citizenry. Razak, who is a member of the Lagos Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), praised the Federal Government and Lagos State government over the way they are handling the issue of the dreaded disease called coronavirus that is ravaging the whole world in recent time.

The elder statesman at a media chat in Lagos at the weekend said the steps already taken and still being taken were indications that Nigeria is blessed with responsible and responsive administrators with the proverbial Midas touch to address the people’s needs effectively. According to him, the setting up of committee comprising highly competent professionals by President Muhammadu Buhari to handle the issue concerning the disease has given the populace confidence that they are in safe hands.

The frontline politician also gave kudos to the Federal Government’s method of easing the lockdown that has been causing untold hardship for the people, saying, the strategy has allowed for saving the national economy and personal financial survival of all Nigerians. The Epe, Lagos State born High Chief also gave the Lagos State governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu a part on the back for his relentless efforts at preventing further spread of the monster in the state and by extension to the hinterland.

“Since what happens to Lagos would eventually affect the whole country because of the state’s strategic location as the major entry point to the country, Sanwo-Olu and his team of competent professionals deserve kudos for a job being well done,” the impressed elder statesman reasoned

Against this backdrop, Chief Razak therefore urged enjoined the people to reciprocate the governments’ good gestures by giving them the required supports for them to succeed in their efforts at keeping us safe and well.

