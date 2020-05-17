COVID -19: Anxiety over three new cases in Anambra

By Nwanosike Onu, Awka

There is anxiety in Anambra following the additional three new cases of coronavirus announced on Saturday night by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The new cases brought to five in Anambra, with two discharged having tested negative twice.

Despite the panic from residents, the government said on Sunday there was no cause for alarm

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C Don Adinuba, told The Nation there were likely to be more cases in days to come because of aggressive testings in communities

Governor Willie Obiano on Thursday, announced the aggressive contact tracing m after the second case was announced by NCDC

Adinuba, said the State had the best health medical hands while the precautionary measures were second to none in the country.

The aggressive contact tracing in the 179 communities by the government, according to Adinuba, was to protectresidents .

He urged the people to remain calm as COVID-19 Task Force was on top of the situation to ensure this threat was quickly contained

The Commissioner said the Governor had directed the security agencies to ensure movement into Anambra State by individuals and groups no longer hold.

Meanwhile, some of the residents who spoke with The Nation, expressed concerns over the new cases

They wondered why people would not adhere to simple instructions to remain safe, adding that influx of some unknown faces in the state had brought about the new cases to Anambra

