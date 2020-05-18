COVID-19 and mental health

Temilade Aruya

Sir: The Coronavirus pandemic, which started in the small province of Wuhan in China has held the whole world spellbound. Surely, the world never really envisaged the enormity of its effects as well as the petrifying and devastating turn of events.

Life has been brought to a sudden halt. International and national events were abruptly cancelled. Prominent global festivals and sporting events were postponed indefinitely while schools, nightclubs, cinemas and places of worship are on indefinite lockdown.

Our ways of life have been fundamentally altered as reflected in new modes of salutation, social interaction as well as stricter approach to hygiene, health and safety. Now, the terms social distancing, constant hand washing, personal protective equipment, lockdown, “stay at home and stay safe” etc. have become more extensive as the world struggles to combat this deadly invisible enemy.

As we daily witness a rise in the infection and death rate occasioned by the pandemic, fear of the unknown grip the hearts of people as no one is really certain of who the next victim might possibly be.

Sadly, at this period, women and children are at increased risk of domestic violence. Usually, during pandemics, there is always a strain on medical infrastructure as main focus is always on treating and preventing the spread of the pandemic.

In Nigeria, for instance, people that are mostly affected by the lockdown are medium and daily income earners, especially informal sector’s operatives who survive on daily earnings.

Hence, there is an increase in the rate of domestic violence in homes as couples with fragile relationship are hooked up together at home with nerves becoming frail and flail.

Coping with the reality that food supply and cash flow may not always be available can also be daunting and nerve wrecking, especially for families with vulnerable dependants such as children and the elderly.

More so, the COVID-19 crises also exacerbated the state of insecurity as unscrupulous elements use the lockdown as an avenue to rob and attack hapless compatriots. This, of course, can be quite unsettling depriving people of sleep and aggravating mental health.

Thus, mental health related complications are now on the increase as a result of inability to properly manage COVID-19 induced stress.

This mostly results in depression, a medical condition that disrupts a person’s thinking, feeling, mood, ability to relate to others and daily functioning. Depression results in a diminished capacity for coping with the ordinary demands of life.

At a time like this, it is important that people with mental health related issues seek professional help on how to manage the emotional, psychological and physical strain posed by current happenings in the society.

Living in denial would be counter-productive, especially for those with known symptoms of depression. Therefore, adapting coping mechanism that will guarantee mental health stability during and after COVID-19 becomes expedient.

Without a doubt, one obvious consequence of the ranging COVID-19 pandemic is depression. From all indications, the nation’s complicated COVID-19 situation has increased the number of citizens who run the risk of clinical depression.

Now, people flare up at the least level of provocation. These are all dangerous signals that must be cautiously addressed because, if not properly tackled, depression could culminate in suicide.

All levels of government should pay more attention to mental health issues and ensure that access to care is made as easy as possible.

Temilade Aruya, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

