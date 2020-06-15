#BREAKINGUPDATE Recently I was briefed that my late grandmother’s nephew fmr Governor Ajimobi was on a ventilator at the same hospital Abba Kyari died at. Reports online said he had CORONAVIRUS. He is battling an underlying ailment secondary to #COVID19 and is in critical condition. Many government officials caught this virus from each other. Pray for him.
#DrKemiOlunloyo
#IJCovid19
COVID-19: ‘Abiola Ajimobi Is On Ventilator’ – Kemi Olunloyo Says
