COVID-19: 3 Returnees Evacuated From Dubai To Nigeria Have Tested Positive

COVID19Lagos Alert�
3 of the returnees recently evacuated from Dubai have tested positive for #COVID19 infection following #COVID19 test conducted on them.
Those affected have been admitted to @followlasg #COVID19 care centre for appropriate treatment protocols.
@followlasg and @LSMOH will continue to adhere strictly to quarantine protocols and enforce necessary precautionary measures so as to contain the spread of #COVID19 infection.
MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!
I again urge Lagos residents and particularly those who recently returned to the country to cooperate with our #COVID19 response team as may be desirable at all times and in all circumstances.
Let’s continue to #StaySafe #ForAGreaterLagos