COVID-19: 269 Nigerians Stranded In India Return Home (Photo)

At least 269 Nigerians stranded in India due to the coronavirus pandemic have returned home.

It was gathered that 103 evacuees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos while 166 citizens landed at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

It was also learnt that a Nigerian airline, Air Peace, airlifted the returnees early Saturday.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

“The flight arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, at 1:50hrs today, June 13, 2020, and proceeded to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos,” the airline said in a statement.

Also, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission confirmed the development via Twitter, stressing that the evacuees have begun a mandatory 14-day self-isolation.

“269 stranded Nigerians in India landed in Nigeria (103 in Lagos, 166 in Abuja) today, Saturday 13th June 2020.

“All evacuees now on compulsory 14 days self-isolation according to the new protocol by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. All tested negative before boarding and are to be re-tested within 72 hours at a Nigeria Centre for Disease Control designated testing centre,” it wrote

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

