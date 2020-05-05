COVID-19: 265 Nigerians To Arrive Lagos From Dubai On Wednesday – Foreign Ministry

A file photo of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has said 265 Nigerians will arrive in Lagos from Dubai on Wednesday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Tuesday, ministry spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye, said the Emirates Airlines tasked with the transport is scheduled to arrive at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

Over 4,000 Nigerians are waiting to be evacuated across the world back home, foreign affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama said on Monday.

Discussions are also ongoing with British Airways to evacuate 300 Nigerians from London on Friday.

Additionally, arrangements are being made with Ethiopian airlines to evacuate Nigerians from New York to Abuja next Monday, the foreign ministry said.

The ministry added that the Dubai evacuation is being carried out in accordance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines.

Evacuees will be required to undergo a mandatory 14-day supervised quarantine environment.

The ministry said it has made arrangements for hotel accommodations in Lagos and Abuja, which will be used to quarantine the incoming citizens.

The hotels have been inspected by the “Port Health Services, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Office of the National Security Adviser, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and IPC,” the foreign ministry said.

Read the Ministry’s full statement below:

PRESS RELEASE No: MFA/PR/2020/10 UPDATE ON THE EVACUATION OF NIGERIANS ABROAD The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in the process of evacuating Nigerians from abroad and in accordance with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines, the evacuees will undergo a mandatory 14-day supervised quarantine in a monitored environment. In this regard, Emirates Airlines is scheduled to evacuate the first batch of 265 Nigerians from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and they will arrive at 3:00pm on Wednesday, 6th May, 2020 at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos. Arrangements for hotel accommodation in Lagos and Abuja have been made for the evacuation process. The hotels have been inspected by the following: Port Health Services, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Office of the National Security Adviser, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and IPC. The hotels include:

1. Bolingo – 300 rooms

2. App Apartments – 61 rooms

3. Royalty – 80 rooms

4. China International – 200 rooms

5. Belvior – 30 rooms

6. Barcelona – 300 rooms Discussions are also ongoing with British Airways, through the British High Commission, to evacuate about 300 Nigerians from London on Friday, 8th May, 2020. The flight (BA 9155) will depart London Heathrow Airport, Terminal 5, at 07:10am and arrive Lagos at 1:10. Additionally, arrangements are ongoing with Ethiopian airlines to bring evacuees back to Abuja from New York on Monday 11 May, 2020. The Federal Government wishes to reassure Nigerian of its continued commitment in ensuring the welfare and safety of all citizens. Ferdinand Nwonye, Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tuesday 5th May, 2020.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

