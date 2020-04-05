COVID-19: 10 A’Ibom pastors arrested for holding services

By Bassey Anthony, Uyo

Over 10 pastors have been arrested by the Eket Divisional police headquarters in Akwa Ibom State for holding church services against the stay-at-home directive of the State Government.

Governor Udom Emmanuel had on Thursday, in a statewide broadcast, ordered total lock down of the state

This followed the announcement by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) that five persons had tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

The Governor also announced the prohibition of gatherings including religious gatherings.

The state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) , in a statement, instructed churches not to hold services.

However in defiance to government directive, some Churches in Eket opened on Sunday as members gathered for services.

Our correspondent gathered that the Eket branch pastor or the Deeper Life Bible Church and a pastor of the United African Evangelical church were among those arrested Sunday morning by the police .

This reporter, who was at the Eket Police Divisional headquarters, saw the arrested pastors seated on a long bench with their Bibles.

The Divisional Police officer, Mr Sunday Diggah, said the pastors might be prosecuted for violating the State Government’s stay-at-home order.

The DPO also disclosed that many cars have been impounded and would only be released to their owners after the two weeks movement restriction order.